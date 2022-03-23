Rockford car crash leaves one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash that occurred at the intersection of State and Mulford late Tuesday night.

Police tweeted at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday saying to avoid the intersection and that an adult man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. More than two hours later, police tweeted again saying he had succumbed to those injuiries.

UPDATE: The driver, a 43-year-old male, has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. More details may follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 23, 2022

East State and Mulford is back open to traffic but the intersection is being controlled by stop signs. Rockford city officials and police both say to allow extra time at the intersection or find an alternate route. The work will be complete by the end of the day on Thursday, March 24.

