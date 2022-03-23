Plan ahead for fun, local activities this Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus local businesses are getting in spirit of the Easter season by bringing back community events like egg hunts and festivals.

First Northern Credit Union hosts a free, family-friendly Easter festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 104 North Show Place Drive in Rockford. Egg hunts are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by activities, hot dogs and beverages and of course, pictures with the Easter bunny.

The Village of Rockton holds its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Settlers Park, 150 Hawick St. in Rockton. All ages are welcome to meet at the flagpole at 10 a.m. for the egg hunt. Younger age groups get a head start on the hunt, and the number of eggs each participant can grab will depend on how many people attend. Pictures can be taken with the Easter bunny and their cute spring photo backdrop during the event.

For more information on these events head over to The Village of Rockton Facebook event page or the First Northern Credit Union website.

