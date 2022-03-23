Advertisement

Plan ahead for fun, local activities this Easter

Holiday events popping up after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
After two years, Easter egg hunts return to the stateline.
After two years, Easter egg hunts return to the stateline.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus local businesses are getting in spirit of the Easter season by bringing back community events like egg hunts and festivals.

First Northern Credit Union hosts a free, family-friendly Easter festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 104 North Show Place Drive in Rockford. Egg hunts are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by activities, hot dogs and beverages and of course, pictures with the Easter bunny.

The Village of Rockton holds its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Settlers Park, 150 Hawick St. in Rockton. All ages are welcome to meet at the flagpole at 10 a.m. for the egg hunt. Younger age groups get a head start on the hunt, and the number of eggs each participant can grab will depend on how many people attend. Pictures can be taken with the Easter bunny and their cute spring photo backdrop during the event.

For more information on these events head over to The Village of Rockton Facebook event page or the First Northern Credit Union website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher arrested for alleged grooming
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford car crash leaves one man dead
Bradley was charged with aggravated domestic battery of a child by a jury on Wednesday, March...
Ogle County man found guilty of child abuse

Latest News

Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Initiative giving free Ring doorbells to residents to combat crime
Free Ring Doorbells to combat crime
Free Ring Doorbells to combat crime
Subversive Cycling Co. moves into new building as demand for bikes increases
Subversive Cycling Co. moves into new building as demand for bikes increases
Snow squalls possible Friday
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/24/2022
Abandoned houses
Abandoned houses