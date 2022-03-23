Advertisement

March 23 birthdays

By MC
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 23 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher arrested for alleged grooming
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford car crash leaves one man dead
Bradley was charged with aggravated domestic battery of a child by a jury on Wednesday, March...
Ogle County man found guilty of child abuse

Latest News

Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Initiative giving free Ring doorbells to residents to combat crime
Free Ring Doorbells to combat crime
Free Ring Doorbells to combat crime
Subversive Cycling Co. moves into new building as demand for bikes increases
Subversive Cycling Co. moves into new building as demand for bikes increases
Snow squalls possible Friday
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/24/2022
Abandoned houses
Abandoned houses