Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher arrested for alleged grooming
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford car crash leaves one man dead
Bradley was charged with aggravated domestic battery of a child by a jury on Wednesday, March...
Ogle County man found guilty of child abuse

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record