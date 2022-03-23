“Coolest Thing in Illinois” nomination voting is now open
(WIFR) - The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association launches the third annual “Makers Madness” contest to name the coolest thing that is made in Illinois.
The list will be narrowed down to the Top 16 with the final round of voting to determine the winner taking place from April 19 to April 24. Several Rockford area businesses are nominated for certain products. Here are a few businesses and manufacturers on that list:
- Barnstormer Distillery
- Thermofischer
- Taylor
- Astro Physics
- Collins
- Fire Department Coffee
- Forest City Gear
- Bourn & Koch
- Old Salty’s
- Pet Loader
- Obsidian Manufacturing
- Zenith Cutter
You can see the list of all of the companies and products currently in the running here, where you can also cast your votes. More than 400 products were submitted for this year’s contest. You can cast up to five votes per day through April 3.
