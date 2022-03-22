Advertisement

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equities plans to preserve historic buildings
megs emanuel
Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

Latest News

Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.