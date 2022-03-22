Oregon High School teacher named Illinois Teacher of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Oregon High School teacher receives the surprise of a lifetime as she’s awarded the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year award.

“I think she deserves it I think she’s worked super hard. She’s just a great teacher, super nice, she’s almost like my mom,” said student Peter Alfano.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams and I say that because teaching is my absolute favorite thing on the planet like I love what I do every single day,” said Kimberly Radostits.

Tuesday is a day Radostits will remember forever as the Illinois Board of Education presents her with the teacher of the year award.

“I wanted to do this since I was just a little girl, and I’m living my dream, and loving it every single day,” Radostits said.

A Spanish teacher at Oregon High School since 2007, her students affectionately call her Ms. Rad out of appreciation.

“The first day I came into school, I could just tell she was super nice, she was willing to help me, I knew nothing about Spanish and she’s taught me so much just throughout the year,” Alfano said.

“I have 10 times more fun in this classroom every single day than any other person could possibly have in their entire career and it’s because of the kids that are in here every single day,” Radostits said.

Students say it’s her willingness to help others that inspires them to do their best.

“I hope I have her next year, and I hope I have her the rest of my years of high school,” Alfano said.

Radostits says the Oregon community is always supportive, even after all these years. She looks forward to the future and hopefully getting to inspire more kids in the district.

