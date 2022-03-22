Advertisement

Soggy the next few Days

Soggy the next few Days
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a high of 75 yesterday we look for rain showers today with highs ranging from 48 - 55 degrees. Rain is likely tonight where we could see a few heavy downpours. Scattered showers tomorrow with highs in the upper 50′s. There’s a slight chance for snow to mix in with rain early Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday a chilly 44. We’re looking at sunshine and middle 40′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old woman hit and killed by car identified by Illinois State police.
19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford car crash leaves one man dead
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equity Properties plans to preserve historic buildings

Latest News

Few snow flurries possible late week
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/23/2022
Scattered Showers Continue Today
Scattered Showers Continue Today
Rain's to continue in widespread fashion through midnight, perhaps a bit later.
Wet weather to continue into Wednesday, snow chances still in play
It's much colder Tuesday than it was Monday, with temperatures some 20° to 25° below where they...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/22/2022