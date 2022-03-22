Soggy the next few Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a high of 75 yesterday we look for rain showers today with highs ranging from 48 - 55 degrees. Rain is likely tonight where we could see a few heavy downpours. Scattered showers tomorrow with highs in the upper 50′s. There’s a slight chance for snow to mix in with rain early Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday a chilly 44. We’re looking at sunshine and middle 40′s for the weekend.

