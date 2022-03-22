Rockford Ice Hogs change their name for a good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For one night only the Rockford Ice Hogs will change their name to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals, one of the Stateline’s first semiprofessional hockey teams. The game will also feature an auction of player jerseys and other collectibles, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Brad Lindmark started the foundation after his brother, retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, took his own life 7 years ago.

“First responders.... a little less than 3 reported in the united states alone take their lives,” Lindmark said.

In 2017, the event raised more than $80,000. Local leaders hope to beat that this year.

“Let’s really try to drive up the auction prices of these jerseys because it’s going to those men and women that when it’s our worst day they’re always there for us,” said Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara

The game will be against the Tucson Roadrunners. For more information on the Greg Lindmark foundation you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.