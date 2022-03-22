Advertisement

Rockford Ice Hogs change their name for a good cause

For their game against Tucson in April, the Ice Hogs will become the Wagon Wheel Cardinals
A portion of the Proceeds go towards the Greg Lindmark Foundation
A portion of the Proceeds go towards the Greg Lindmark Foundation(WIFR)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For one night only the Rockford Ice Hogs will change their name to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals, one of the Stateline’s first semiprofessional hockey teams. The game will also feature an auction of player jerseys and other collectibles, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Brad Lindmark started the foundation after his brother, retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, took his own life 7 years ago.

“First responders.... a little less than 3 reported in the united states alone take their lives,” Lindmark said.

In 2017, the event raised more than $80,000. Local leaders hope to beat that this year.

“Let’s really try to drive up the auction prices of these jerseys because it’s going to those men and women that when it’s our worst day they’re always there for us,” said Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara

The game will be against the Tucson Roadrunners. For more information on the Greg Lindmark foundation you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equity Properties plans to preserve historic buildings
megs emanuel
Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

Latest News

19-year-old woman hit and killed by car identified by Illinois State police.
19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.
Officials say COVID-19 trends that happen in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. a few...
US health officials expect COVID-19 uptick in next few weeks
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom