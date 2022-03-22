Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old woman hit and killed by car identified by Illinois State police.
19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford car crash leaves one man dead
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equity Properties plans to preserve historic buildings

Latest News

The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Rockford
The City of Rockford turns to residents to fill out survey regarding future plans for the region
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine