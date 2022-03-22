Pattern to turn sharply cooler, wetter over next several days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as nice as the first day of spring was Sunday, one could make a compelling argument that Monday was even better. Temperatures Monday surged to the warmest levels of 2022, reaching 75° officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

It’s the ninth day in a row to feature temperatures at or above normal, and while that streak’s sure to be extended for a few more days, we won’t come anywhere close to reaching the 60s and 70s of the past two days.

Monday marked the ninth straight day with temperatures at or above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gone will be the sunshine so prominently featured over the past few days, which is the primary reason for the expected easing of the unseasonable warmth. Extensive cloudiness has filled back into the region ahead of a massive weather system that’s to bring us rain, and potentially quite a bit of it.

Rain’s arrival still appears on track to occur in the hours shortly after midnight. Once it begins, it’s reasonable to expect several hours of wet weather, potentially impacting the morning commute Tuesday.

Rain's to arrive in the very early morning hours of Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should become lighter and more scattered Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry hours are promised Tuesday, that’s a given. However, elevated moisture levels in the atmosphere will be conducive to an ever-present chance for scattered showers anywhere and at anytime. Southeasterly winds will still be enough to send temperatures into the middle 50s, assuming we’re given three or four dry hours.

There'll be dry hours Tuesday, but the threat for rain will be present for the majority of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another slug of widespread rainfall’s to move in during the evening hours Tuesday, this round being potentially heavier in intensity. In addition to an occasionally heavy downpour, it’s not at all out of the question that a few rumbles of thunder may occur. Severe weather, however, is not expected to be a concern.

Showers are to become more widespread once again Tuesday evening. A few thunderstorms aren't even out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's likely to remain widespread for much of the night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s quite likely to linger through much of the day Wednesday. Compared to Tuesday, though, rain’s not to be nearly as widespread, nor is it expected to take up residence here for as much time as was the case a day earlier. Numerous dry hours are a very good bet Wednesday.

Rain may greet us once again Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold front's passage around midday Wednesday may trigger another round of showers, and perhaps a t-storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should be winding down for a time Wednesday night, but might not be done for good. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday are again ticketed for the middle 50s. However, a cold front’s to pass through the area sometime in the afternoon, which will send temperatures tumbling rapidly on the heels of stronger northwesterly winds.

As temperatures continue to dip Wednesday night and moisture wraps around on the system’s back side, it remains possible a few residual showers may linger well into the night. Close attention will need to be paid to temperatures during that time, as it remains plausible that the atmospheric setup may be favorable for snowflakes to mix with the rain overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Substantial accumulations are likely across the northern third of Wisconsin, where precipitation’s to fall as all snow from start to finish. While accumulations here remain a longshot, there’s at least enough evidence supporting the notion that a light dusting could occur on grassy surfaces in a few locales.

Heavy snow's likely to fall over northern Wisconsin with this storm system, and we can't entirely rule out a few flakes here ourselves. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it appears as though we’ll avoid any major snow, we remain on track to be on the receiving end of some rather healthy rains. That’s the suggesting portrayed by a suite of computer forecast models, in surprisingly consistent agreement with one another. It’s rare to see such agreement amongst the models, all advertising between 1.34″ and 1.39″ of rain to come down through Thursday. Such pinpoint consistency is welcomed, as it gives forecasters higher confidence in the overall evolution of events set to unfold.

It's always good to see computer models in such great agreement regarding rainfall amounts. That gives us greater confidence in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter weather is due in on Friday, as temperatures head back into the 50s following a chilly Thursday. At first glance, the weekend appears to be a chilly, but pleasant one. Temperatures aren’t to get out of the 40s either Saturday or Sunday, but we’re to be treated to an abundance of sunshine each day.

