Advertisement

Illinois senator quizzes Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asks questions on whether Judge Jackson is soft on crime.
Day 2 of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be...
Day 2 of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the 116th associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Facing the Senate Judiciary Committee for a second day, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was grilled on her record, beliefs, and her judicial philosophy.

Opening statements by the senators and Judge Jackson were Monday.

In opening questioning Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Chair of the Committee, picked apart Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) accusations that Judge Jackson is soft on child pornography offenders.

Hawley, in a recent tweet, called Jackson’s record “alarming.”

“All cases resulted in incarceration,” said Durbin.

“Congress has decided what it is that a judge has to do in this and any other cases when they sentence, and that statue doesn’t say look only at the guidelines and stop,” said Jackson.

Other questions Durbin asked centered around Jackson’s philosophy as well as potential federal proposals to change the size of our nation’s highest court.

Jackson is set to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The Biden Administration emphasizes Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law. She is the 116th Justice nominated to the Supreme Court. She would be the first Black woman and the youngest to serve on the bench. Jackson is currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. She was previously a federal public defender.

Questioning of Judge Jackson is expected to continue Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equity Properties plans to preserve historic buildings

Latest News

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
National AG Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
Cherry Creek School District leaders say they will not give special recognition to students who...
Select Colorado high schools will no longer recognize a class valedictorian