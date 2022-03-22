IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation unveiled the details of a new street widening project in Rockford set to finish this September.

US Business Route 20, also known as W. State St. in Rockford is widening from two to four lanes. Nearly $6.5 million has been allocated for the project which will include new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a bike path.

Construction starts Monday, March 28. W. State St. from Day Ave. to Independence Ave. will be closed during the project. Detours will be posted for Pierpont Avenue, Preston Street and Central Avenue.

Motorists should avoid the work area and use alternate routes if possible and expect delays through this area

This project is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

