Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equities plans to preserve historic buildings
megs emanuel
Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

Latest News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised millions for Ukrainian refugees.
Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge delivers split verdict in 2nd trial over Capitol riot
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
1 killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation