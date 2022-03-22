Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equities plans to preserve historic buildings
megs emanuel
Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

Latest News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised millions for Ukrainian refugees.
Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge delivers split verdict in 2nd trial over Capitol riot
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
1 killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation