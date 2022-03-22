Advertisement

G5 Brewing Co. plans Beloit expansion after city council approves land sale

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The owners of Gateway Brewing Company or G5 Brewing in Beloit, Wis. unveil their expansion plans after a city council meeting Monday.

The Beloit City Council approved the sale of 4 acres of city-owned property in the Gateway Business Park at 1801 Gateway Blvd. for $10,000 per acre at a total cost of $40,000.

G5 Brewing plans to build a barrel aging structure that could also be used as an event space with a tap room.

The barrel aging building is expected to be between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.

Closing on the sale is anticipated by May 31, 2022, with development to begin this fall.

“G5 Brewing Company has been a significant addition to the diverse offerings in the Gateway Business Park,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “The City of Beloit will benefit from this quality development and increased property values over time.”

