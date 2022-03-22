Advertisement

DeRozan, LaVine propel Bulls to 113-99 win over Raptors

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points in his first game back in Chicago since Oct. 26, 2019
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet...
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 21, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 113-99.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 113-99 on Monday night.

DeRozan shot 11 for 14 as the Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak and remained in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting from the field and 3-for-12 sniping from 3-point range. Chris Boucher had 19 points, and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Raptors, who had won six of seven heading into Monday’s game, remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto hung around until LaVine scored eight-straight points to break the game open in the third quarter as the Bulls pieced together a 21-8 run.

Toronto forward Thaddeus Young got the deficit under 10 points with a layup with 35.1 seconds left in the third quarter, but LaVine buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Bulls back up by double digits, 84-73, to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulls assisted on 28 baskets and turned the ball over just six times, despite Toronto building a 62-48 scoring edge in the paint.

Chicago forward Patrick Williams returned to the court for the first time since Oct. 28 after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill
A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations

Latest News

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an...
Blackhawks trade Fleury to Wild, Carpenter to Flames at deadline
Reichel’s third period goal lifts IceHogs to third straight win
Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Lutheran grad James Robinson is creating his own youth...
James Robinson Foundation Football League registration
The Rockford IceHogs hosted a hat giveaway night for fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center...
Griffins vs. IceHogs - March 19, 2022