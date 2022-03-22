The Comeback Kids: Jamar Luster and Ripe Life Juice Company

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was always Jamar Luster’s goal to start his own business. It took a long time to do just that and now, he’s achieving that goal back at home. Luster’s comeback story has been nothing short of a roller coaster.

Luster’s life now revolves around blenders, smoothies and juices at Ripe Life Juice Company in downtown Rockford. He opened the store with one goal in mind. He says, “An effort to kind of not only better the health of me and my family but to extend that out to the community. I wanted to be the change.”

Being the change is no easy task, especially because it took a lot for Jamar to get where he is now. “I moved out to Michigan. It was another attempt to start a business in appliance repair. It didn’t really work out too well so I had to come home. I was homeless. I lived in my car for maybe seven or eight months. For me, that kind of lit the fire for me to make the necessary changes to say I don’t want to go back down that path.”

He hit his lowest point and could have given up at any time. But for him, that just wasn’t an option. He says, “Going through the things that I went through, has only made my dedication to this that much stronger.” He felt Rockford needed a healthier alternative. He knew he could make that happen with a positive attitude and gratitude.

‘I just said at the end of the day, I didn’t want to be forced to make the change later on down the line and have to overcompensate with high doses of medicines and things like that. You have to find a way to be content with what you have while still working towards what you want,” Luster says.

Starting from scratch, he says would have been too difficult. He needed help and needed his community.” Luster says, “My passion for healthy eating and my passion for change kind of was seen by other people. I did the whole smoothie making, the juice making, it was just for me and my family at home. I would post so many pictures and I would show videoes of the process. People just wanted to take part.”

He is thankful to be part of the resurgence of his hometown saying, “Rockford just provides a really good foundation as far as what it allows people to see, what we present to our community and I think this is just part of that. I’m very happy with the direction it’s going.”

You can find Jamar making smoothies, juices and other vegan snacks including his vegan chili at the Ripe Life storefront inside Stewart Square in downtown Rockford.

