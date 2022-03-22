Advertisement

Blackhawks trade Fleury to Wild, Carpenter to Flames at deadline

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an...
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The Minnesota Wild addressed their inconsistent goaltending situation by acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, March 21, 2022.(Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Just days after trading away former Rockford IceHogs forward Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Blackhawks were busy at the deadline Monday.

Chicago traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota. In return, the Wild send back a 2022 second round pick, which could become a first round pick if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Finals and Fleury earns four or more wins in the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs.

In his first season with the Blackhawks, Fleury started 45 games, winning 19 and recording four shutouts. He had a 2.95 goals against average.

Chicago also traded forward Ryan Carpenter to the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth round. Carpenter recorded ten goals and 21 assists in 168 regular season games with the Blackhawks.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill
A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations

Latest News

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet...
DeRozan, LaVine propel Bulls to 113-99 win over Raptors
Reichel’s third period goal lifts IceHogs to third straight win
Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Lutheran grad James Robinson is creating his own youth...
James Robinson Foundation Football League registration
The Rockford IceHogs hosted a hat giveaway night for fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center...
Griffins vs. IceHogs - March 19, 2022