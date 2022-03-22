Blackhawks trade Fleury to Wild, Carpenter to Flames at deadline

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Just days after trading away former Rockford IceHogs forward Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Blackhawks were busy at the deadline Monday.

Chicago traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota. In return, the Wild send back a 2022 second round pick, which could become a first round pick if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Finals and Fleury earns four or more wins in the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs.

In his first season with the Blackhawks, Fleury started 45 games, winning 19 and recording four shutouts. He had a 2.95 goals against average.

Chicago also traded forward Ryan Carpenter to the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth round. Carpenter recorded ten goals and 21 assists in 168 regular season games with the Blackhawks.

