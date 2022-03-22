19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 19-year-old woman hit and killed by a car late Sunday night was released by Illinois State Police on Tuesday.

Nina Bianco of Sugar Grove, Ill. died on impact after preliminary reports say she walked into the roadway and was hit by a car traveling west on US Route 20. The incident is currently under investigation and state troopers say the reason Bianco walked into traffic is unknown at this time.

According to state troopers, the incident happened around midnight Sunday, March 20 on US Route 20 just east of Illinois Route 2.

David Sawtelle, 54, of Rockford and Susanne Moore, 53, of Beloit were inside the 2016 blue Mazda that hit Bianco. They were traveling westbound on US Route 20 in the far right lane when their vehicle fatally hit Bianco.

Neither Sawtelle nor Moore have reported any physical injuries.

