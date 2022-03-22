Advertisement

19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 19-year-old woman hit and killed by a car late Sunday night was released by Illinois State Police on Tuesday.

Nina Bianco of Sugar Grove, Ill. died on impact after preliminary reports say she walked into the roadway and was hit by a car traveling west on US Route 20. The incident is currently under investigation and state troopers say the reason Bianco walked into traffic is unknown at this time.

According to state troopers, the incident happened around midnight Sunday, March 20 on US Route 20 just east of Illinois Route 2.

David Sawtelle, 54, of Rockford and Susanne Moore, 53, of Beloit were inside the 2016 blue Mazda that hit Bianco. They were traveling westbound on US Route 20 in the far right lane when their vehicle fatally hit Bianco.

Neither Sawtelle nor Moore have reported any physical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Belvidere man arrested for allegedly throwing bleach in family members eyes
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
Rockford developer Urban Equity Properties plans to preserve historic buildings
megs emanuel
Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

Latest News

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.
Officials say COVID-19 trends that happen in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. a few...
US health officials expect COVID-19 uptick in next few weeks
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Man arrested after allegedly throwing bleach into eyes of family member
Man arrested after allegedly throwing bleach into eyes of family member