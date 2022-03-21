Advertisement

Winnebago Easter egg event registration ends March 23

The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce wants participants to register for the Easter themed trunk or treat by Wednesday, March 23, 2022.(WinnChamber | Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce reminds city residents that registration to give away goodies for the “Easter Egg drive thru” ends Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Easter Egg drive thru event is set from 10a.m.-2p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 at Crossroads Community Church, 600 Highland Dr. in Winnebago.

The chamber encourages residents to come out and support the event by participating as a “trunk” or someone passing out goodies to guests, and says it expects about 750 participants this year.

Details for people who are passing out Easter treats can be found below:

  • Provide your own candy/toys to pass out—we’re planning for 750 participants. (you can get stickers/erasers/trinkets cheap at orientaltrading.com or amazon.com)
  • Decorate your trunk with color. One example is to hang up a colorful plastic tablecloth with an Easter sign on your vehicle or use your creativity!
  • Park your car & decorate it by 8:45am in the Church Parking lot.
  • Join us for an informational meeting inside the church @ 9:15am
  • Event info: April 9, 10am-12pm @ Crossroads Community Church—600 Highland Drive, Winnebago, IL 61088.

Rhonda Huber is available to answer any questions about the event at 815-209-7099, or matthubermom@gmail.com.

This is a great way to celebrate with family and friends before the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 17. 2022.

