A Warm Monday in Store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds today with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH boosting temperatures to the low 72. Enjoy it as we expect plenty of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday of 52 and Wednesday 47. There’s a chance of rain mixing with snow Thursday morning with highs in the lower 40′s. 52 on Friday with plenty of sunshine. Cold for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 40′s and lows in the 20′s.

