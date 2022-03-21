Advertisement

A Warm Monday in Store

Rain for Tuesday & Wednesday
A Warm Monday in Store
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds today with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH boosting temperatures to the low 72. Enjoy it as we expect plenty of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday of 52 and Wednesday 47. There’s a chance of rain mixing with snow Thursday morning with highs in the lower 40′s. 52 on Friday with plenty of sunshine. Cold for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 40′s and lows in the 20′s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit
A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations
Seeing color for the first time
Kings teacher buys students color blind glasses so they can see color fully
Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill

Latest News

Showers are likely for much of Tuesday afternoon as well.
Enjoy Monday’s warmth, big changes soon to follow
Turning warmer
Spring to start on a mild note, 70s again possible before a rainy period next week
Turning warmer
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 3/19/2022
Snowy start to Saturday in spots
Weekend to start on dreary note before warmer times return into next week