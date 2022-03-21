Vince Gill summer tour makes way to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past thirty years, superstar Vince Gill will be making a stop on his 18 date tour this summer at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Gill’s premier performance at the Coronado PAC is set for July 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

It is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019, and his first time performing at the Coronado PAC. Touring with the Eagles since 2017, Gill is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road,” said Gill. “Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Vocalist Wendy Moten will also be featured in the show this summer. She has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years and has recently become known for her performances on NBC’s The Voice in 2021.

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

In addition to Moten on stage, guest will see Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).

