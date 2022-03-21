Stillman Valley students qualify for the ICTM State Math Contest

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stillman Valley High School math team participated in the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) Regional Math Contest this year, with some team members qualifying for the state competition set for Saturday, April 30, 2022.

SVHS students competed in teams against eight schools in their division and for the individual events, as many as 32 students in each category.

Results of the regional competition, which was held remotely at each school, were finalized on Sunday:

Teams:

Geometry Team - Kevin Chavers, Haley Jones, Noah Klaren, Jacob Rhodes, 3rd place

Algebra II Team - Philip Broski, Lexi Dienberg, Madison McCammond, Kennedy Swenson, Nick Youman, 3rd place

Precalculus Team - Rayna Johnson, Hope Mickey, Colleen Roberts, Joscelyn Sweat, 4th place

Junior/Senior 8 person Team - Madison McCammond, Kennedy Swenson, Nick Youman, Lexi Dienberg, Hope Mickey, Rayna Johnson, Cayla Purvis, Colleen Roberts, 4th place

Verbal Presentation Team - Philip Broski, Hope Mickey, 2nd place

Individual:

Algebra I - Trevor Miller, 8th place

Geometry - Noah Klaren and Jacob Rhodes tie for 7th place

Algebra II - Kennedy Swenson and Nick Youman tie for 6th place

Individual State qualifiers are:

Algebra I - Trevor Miller

Geometry - Noah Klaren and Jacob Rhodes

Algebra II - Kennedy Swenson and Nick Youman

Jr/Sr 8 Person - Madison McCammond, Kennedy Swenson, Nick Youman, Lexi Dienberg, Hope Mickey, Rayna Johnson, Cayla Purvis, Colleen Roberts and Philip Broski (alternate).

The state competition is planned in the same remote format as regionals due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.