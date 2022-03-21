Rockford Period Project packs up hygiene bags for area students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Period Project hosted a “Blessings Bag Packing Party” Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers packed essential hygiene products in goodie bags for area students. The goal was to build at least 60 bags going to Rockford Environmental Science Academy and Kennedy Middle Schools. The canvas bags were filled with tampons, pads, wipes, heating pads and acne patches. Organizer Katy Lovette said she came up with the idea a few years ago to help young people prepare for their periods.

“I also decided to add little inspirational cards in hopes it’ll make their day brighter,” said Lovette. “My next goal is to make little binders to keep them discrete and then pass them out to higher elementary schools, so they know to be prepared for their period.”

