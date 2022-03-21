Advertisement

Rockford developer Urban Equities plans to preserve historic buildings

The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped by the state
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is on a mission to attract people to its downtown by redeveloping historic buildings, creating restaurants and reinventing apartment complexes in old factories and warehouses.

When development companies like urban equity properties take on a project. They have two options, knock the building down and start fresh, or maintain the outside while developing the inside. For urban equity properties, its decision to maintain buildings is resulting in success. The company has been taking advantage of the State’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit. The program provides a state income-tax credit equal to 25% of a project’s qualified rehabilitation expenditures. Urban Equity Properties took advantage of that.

“They promote saving those buildings as pieces of our history. secondly, they avoid having buildings demolished and going into landfills. And thirdly they promote development in Illinois specifically,” said Jeff Orduno, Chief Operating Officer for Urban Equity.

Burnham loft apartment complex, a former project, maintains a 100% occupancy rate since it opened. Local leaders say they hope it continues.

“They’ve outlived their original use, and to power repurpose, and put back into active use to where they’re, you know, economic engines rather than maybe economic drains the community,” Rockford’s 14th Alderperson Mark Bonne told 23 News.

One of the projects set for completion soon is the water power loft apartments, located in the old Rockford brass works building, with an opening date set for 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit
Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill
A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations
Seeing color for the first time
Kings teacher buys students color blind glasses so they can see color fully

Latest News

Rain's to be a part of our forecast for the next few days.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/21/2022
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
The decision to develop the inside instead of destroying a building completely is being helped...
How local companies are successfully redeveloping Rockford’s historic buildings
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse