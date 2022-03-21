Megs Emanuel carries on her son’s legacy 7 years after his passing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Megs Emanuel and her team of volunteers are trying to make a difference in the the lives of hundreds of women at care facilities across the region. Last year the group delivered more than 800 potted flowers and 90 baby dolls. This year they want to raise enough money to increase that total. “It’s so nice to go back to some of these places and you have ladies that are like I still have my flower from last year,” says Emanuel. She started this effort more that 5 years ago in her son’s name Brody Austin; he died in a motorcycle accident 7 years ago.

“I happened to get a Facebook memory that had him in 8th grade where he was fundraising for a student abroad trip to Japan, one of their fundraising things was selling Geraniums around town,” says Emanuel. Brody’s passion for helping others started after a visit to his great grandmother in a nursing car facility. His mom says Brody’s heart broke for many of the women who hardly ever received visits. He came up with a side project to raise money in the community and hand deliver flowers to all the mothers on Mother’s Day. “

“He hand delivered every single one and it was the most beautiful thing,” says Emanuel. She says continuing his tradition keeps his loving and giving spirit.

