Man arrested after 6-hour standoff with Belvidere police

Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with...
Nenache R. Brakes, 44, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with Belvidere police.(Boone County Jail | Boone County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Chief of Police Shane Woody announced on Monday the results of an hourslong stand-off between a Belvidere man and police Saturday, March 19.

Nenache R. Brakes, 44, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and served with a Kane County warrant after police say Brakes had barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms inside the residence after allegedly throwing a cup of bleach in the eyes of a family member.

The family member was transported to Swedish American Hospital in Belvidere where he was treated and released.

Just after 4 p.m. Boone County Communications received a 9-1-1 call dispatching police to a home in the 200 block of Highline Drive. When they arrived on scene they were told that Brakes was armed with a knife while barricaded in the home.

Crisis negotiators and Belvidere SWAT personnel responded to the area to assist with the standoff.

After detectives were able to secure a search warrant and arrest warrant for Brakes, SWAT members and sheriff’s deputies served the warrants for Brakes who complied with the SWAT teams’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Brakes is lodged into the Boone County Jail on a $12,500 10% bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00

