Home Sellers Expo at NIU Rockford launches live stream option

A rocky real estate market has those looking to move seeking advice from the living room.
2022 has been an interesting year for homeowners. One local real estate agent wants to help people looking to sell their home this year navigate the current housing market.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent housing market is both confusing and intimidating. One local expo is hoping to clear the air by providing expert advice that will be available both in person and online.

The 2022 Home Sellers Expo, held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday April 6 at the NIU conference center, 8500 E. State St. in Rockford, is a chance for sellers to ask questions about what’s going on in the real estate market this year.

Those who prefer to attend the event in person can reserve seating here, the free event has added am online attendance option via a live broadcast to help anyone with questions on the current real estate market feel comfortable enough to ask them, even if it’s from their living room.

“Our goal is to really create a dialogue and engage with the community to really get them informed on what is going on so that they can make educated decisions that they may feel more comfortable with,” said Mike Lunde of Gambino Realtors.

Lunde says the expo will touch on the biggest mistakes home sellers are making today as well as tips that will help sellers navigate today’s market. For questions about this event, including the virtual live stream, contact Mike Lunde at 815-985-9522.

