Enjoy Monday’s warmth, big changes soon to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring is officially underway and what a start it got off to!

The Spring Equinox occurred at 10:33 Sunday morning, and right on cue, temperatures were already in the process of surging! When all is said and done, temperatures made their way all the way into the lower and middle 60s, a far cry from Saturday’s middle and upper 40s.

Spring got kicked off on a stellar note Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s the 12th time in March’s first 20 days in which above normal temperatures were observed, and it’s the eighth straight day with temperatures at or above normal.

Casual observers have certainly noticed days rapidly getting longer in the past several weeks, and that trend’s only to accelerate in the days and weeks ahead. In just the next seven days, we will add another 21 minutes of daylight to the 12:09 we enjoyed Sunday. Two weeks from now, there’ll be 40 more minutes of daylight than Sunday, and by this time next month, there’s to be more than 13 and a half hours of daylight! longer and by the time we get to April 20, we will have had more than 13 and a half hours of daylight.

We continue to see about three more minutes of daylight every day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now that we’ve made it to Spring, does that mean we’re done with snow once and for all? Quite likely, no, we aren’t. Historically speaking, the Stateline sees about two more inches of snow beyond March 20.

History suggests that, on average, about two more inches of snow is to come beyond March 20. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We can say with 100% certainty that snow will not be a concern Monday. If there’s to be any concern at all, it would be in the form of some rather gusty winds. That said, they’ll be very warm winds that, combined with a fair amount of sunshine, are likely to send temperatures back into the 70s.

Sunshine and gusty southwest winds will allow temperatures to warm quickly Monday, with 70s a very good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More substantial cloudiness is due in Monday night as another complex weather system takes aim on the region, one perhaps having impacts here for up to three days.

Rain could arrive as early as the midnight hour, and will become more widespread very early Tuesday morning.

Rain is to overspread the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once rain begins, interruptions will be hard to come by. All signs point to Tuesday being a rather soggy day, though the day won’t be entirely without dry hours.

Rain's to become more widespread as we enter the daytime Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There may be a few limited breaks in the action during the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely for much of Tuesday afternoon as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The expectation, though, as that rain’s only to become more widespread and heavier Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a good part of Wednesday is to feature steady rainfall.

Rain is to continue rather steadily Tuesday night into the daytime hours of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Don't expect there to be too many breaks in the action Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Where things could get a little more interesting is Wednesday night into early Thursday. Colder air will be wrapping in on the back side of the system, which is going to signal the potential for a wintry mix. There are even several computer forecast models suggesting there could be a time during which snow is the exclusive mode of precipitation.

It's quite possible there's a period where snow mixes in with rain, or even potentially becomes the only form of precipitation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’d take an absolutely perfect setup to have any significant snowfall accumulations this late in the season, but at this early stage in the game, there appears to be at least a small chance of some modest accumulations occurring on grassy surfaces. It’s surely a situation worth monitoring!

At this early stage in the game, we'll put the chances of accumulating snow at 30%. It'd only be on grassy surfaces, though. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow or no snow, this storm looks to be a healthy rainfall producer. An average of reliable computer forecast models generates roughly an inch and a quarter of much-needed rainfall may come out of this long-lasting system.

Computer models are generating healthy rainfall accumulations with this midweek storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

