Advertisement

Community celebrates Don Gillingham’s 45 years in Lutheran education

Lutheran education
Lutheran education(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Resurrection Lutheran Church in Rockford honored a local leader for his 45 years in Lutheran education. Don Gillingham retired from Rockford Lutheran School after working there for 11 years. However, he did Lutheran teaching at various locations for the other 30 plus years.

More than 100 community members filled the church and parking lot to celebrate Gillingham’s long successful career. His life was shaped by Lutheran education, Gillingham said. He added he hopes to hold that with him, and stay involved in the church throughout his retirement.

“It’s one person’s name, but it’s really recognition of the whole system. The system provides an alternative, so that parents can make a choice,” said Gillingham. “Parents can evaluate educational options and they can say this is the path I want my child to go, and in my 45 years, that’s always been in Christian education”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations
Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes
Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill
A garbage truck rolled over Friday trapping its driver inside. The driver was able to escape...
Driver crawls through windshield to exit garbage truck in rollover accident
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit

Latest News

Senator Stadelman announces the "Second Chances Summit" in partnership with Prairie State Legal...
Attorneys help to give people with criminal backgrounds a “second chance”
The group made more than 60 bags.
Rockford Period Project packs up hygiene bags for area students
Seeing color for the first time
Kings teacher buys students color blind glasses so they can see color fully
Seeing color for the first time
Teacher buys students color blind glasses