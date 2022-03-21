Community celebrates Don Gillingham’s 45 years in Lutheran education

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Resurrection Lutheran Church in Rockford honored a local leader for his 45 years in Lutheran education. Don Gillingham retired from Rockford Lutheran School after working there for 11 years. However, he did Lutheran teaching at various locations for the other 30 plus years.

More than 100 community members filled the church and parking lot to celebrate Gillingham’s long successful career. His life was shaped by Lutheran education, Gillingham said. He added he hopes to hold that with him, and stay involved in the church throughout his retirement.

“It’s one person’s name, but it’s really recognition of the whole system. The system provides an alternative, so that parents can make a choice,” said Gillingham. “Parents can evaluate educational options and they can say this is the path I want my child to go, and in my 45 years, that’s always been in Christian education”

