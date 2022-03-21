Advertisement

Attorneys help to give people with criminal backgrounds a “second chance”

One area senator will host a free event with Prairie State Legal Services to providing legal guidance for those looking to get their criminal records expunged.
Senator Stadelman announces the "Second Chances Summit" in partnership with Prairie State Legal Services(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many people with criminal records in the community may be looking for a fresh start, but aren’t sure where to turn. One area senator will host a free even providing legal guidance on how to knock down these barriers.

The name says it all, giving people a “second chance”. The pandemic put a halt on the “Second Chances Summit” for 2 years, but State Senator Steve Stadelman says it is making a comeback.

“This is one event I think that really affects individual lives the most,” said Stadelman.

Stadelman says having a criminal record can create many roadblocks for people.

“Say they got in trouble with the law when they were a teenager, or a young adult,” said Stadelman. “And that has really prevented them from obtaining living wage.”

On top of achieving certain wages, many jobs don’t accept people with a criminal history. Stadelman says for that reason, the Second Chance Summit is more important than ever.

“Were seeing a lot of employers dealing with workplace and workforce shortages,” said Stadelman. “If we’re able to increase the amount of people able to apply for jobs, it will benefit the community and local businesses.”

Stadelman strives to offer a new beginning to community members with the third “Second Chance Summit” on May 20, in partnership with Prairie State Legal Services. The event aspires to help some of the millions in Illinois with a criminal background to get their record expunged or sealed.

“It allows them to move on with their lives, you can see the relief in their faces, you can see this a huge burden lifted from their shoulders,” said Stadelman. “They have a renewed sense of optimism as far as the goals they want to achieve in their life.”

Local attorneys will volunteer to provide free legal aid to those who may be eligible to have their records erased.

“One thing I hear over and over again as I go through the paperwork with clients is the phrase, that’s what I was like then, but that is not what I’m like now,” said Prairie State Legal Services Attorney David Black.

The past two summits in 2019 and 2018 helped more than 250 people get their records expunged. Stadelman says anyone in the community can come for legal advice. To sign up you can visit his website at http://senatorstadelman.com/, before the May 20 summit.

