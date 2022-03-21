38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday after police responded to a shots fired call.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, police officers responded to the area of W. Broadway and S. Oak Avenue. Officers seized a firearm during the investigation, identifying Beckham as the suspect.

Beckham was transported to the Stephenson County Jail, posted bond and was released on Monday, March 21.

