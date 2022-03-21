Advertisement

38-year-old Freeport woman faces reckless weapons charges

Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a...
Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.(Stephenson County J | Stephenson County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Tanya Beckham, 38, of Freeport was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday after police responded to a shots fired call.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, police officers responded to the area of W. Broadway and S. Oak Avenue. Officers seized a firearm during the investigation, identifying Beckham as the suspect.

Beckham was transported to the Stephenson County Jail, posted bond and was released on Monday, March 21.

