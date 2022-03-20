Spring to start on a mild note, 70s again possible before a rainy period next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The dreary rainy period ended Saturday with the latter half of the day seeing sunshine! Most of us had temperatures right around our normal high of 48 degrees, too. However as astronomical spring arrives Sunday, we’ll be adding a good 15-16 degrees in the temperature department for highs on Sunday with even warmer times on Monday.

A few spots tonight may see some patchy fog due to clearing skies, winds turning calm and a bit of moisture being present in our atmosphere. Otherwise, tonight we’ll get down into the lower 30s for low temperatures. Patchy fog may be around Sunday morning before the Spring Equinox occurs at 10:33 a.m., marking the official start of Spring!

Sunday will mark the first time in 2022 when an equinox occurs. The other time occurs when fall arrives. This happens when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. Because of that, we’ll have nearly an equal amount of daylight and darkness around here on Sunday. The nearly equal hours of day and night is due to the refraction of sunlight or bending of the light’s rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.

Spring will also start on a very mild note with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s across the region! It will be perfect so get outside to take advantage of it. In fact, we’ll warm up even further on Monday with highs near 70 degrees are also likely just with more clouds in the sky. If we do indeed hit 70 degrees on Monday, it will mark the second time this month we’ve done just that. On average in March, Rockford sees one day of 70′s. In the record books, you have to go back to March 2012 when 12 days had highs of 70 degrees or higher.

Rain chances go up overnight into Tuesday with the rain continuing through Wednesday. It will also turn breezy later Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s before 40s return for Wednesday and Thursday. It’s also possible snowflakes may mix in with the rain late Wednesday and Thursday morning.

This weather maker will be a slow-moving one and that does bring the potential for more beneficial rains for us. This is good news because the Stateline is part of the 12.72 percent of Illinois that’s in a Moderate Drought, something our area has been in for several months. We’ll talk about rain potential once we are closer to Tuesday. After we get through the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe, it looks possible that we’ll quiet down and gradually turn more seasonable once again!

