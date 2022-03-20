Kings teacher buys students color blind glasses so they can see color fully

KINGS, Ill. (WIFR) - A blue sky and green grass are things that most of us are used to seeing every day without problems. Now, six local students can see those colors thanks to one of their teachers.

Steven Steiner is a teacher in the Kings Consolidated School District and he helped arrange for five of his students who tested for colorblindness to receive Enchroma glasses. The company makes different types of color bling glasses and Steiner was able to order each student a pair specific to their color blind needs. For these students, it’s a huge step to seeing things like normal.

One of Steiner’s students, Aidan Carmichael says, “It was awesome to see all the colors and it popping out. I only see a little bit of color. Like maroon I saw as brown and now I can see it as maroon.” Steiner says, “I tested all of the students at the school and it turns out there were six students who are color blind and I got glasses ordered for them based on their test results so the glasses are specific to each student and their color blind needs.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.