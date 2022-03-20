James Robinson gives back to community, creates youth football league

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Youth in Rockford will soon have another outlet to play tackle football. It’s all thanks to someone who’s getting it done at the highest level.

Jaguars running back and Lutheran grad James Robinson is giving back to the city he calls home with the James Robinson Foundation Football League. A pre-registration meeting was held on Saturday at the Northwest Community Center.

Games are likely to start this August with eight to ten teams for age groups 8U, 10U, and 12U. James played Pop Warner growing up. His mother, Latrica Saygo, says they traveled a lot. That’s why James wanted to make it easier for kids to showcase their talent.

“Parents can’t afford to travel, like Chicagoland, and wherever. That’s a lot on a parent,” said Latrica.

“Yeah I want my kid to be able to a part of something, but I can’t make it, or I have to send my kid with a coach, or a different parent, or whatever. To be able to bring that back here, locally. A parent doesn’t have to travel. Those huge expenses you have to have for hotel rooms and all those things, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for those kids to do what they love to do and be at home doing it, and the parent is able to make it.”

If you didn’t make it out to Saturday’s event, there will be another one coming up in April. You can also register online here.

