Ida Public Library starts bookmobile services for community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bookmobile service comes to Belvidere Saturday at the Ida Public Library offering tours and free goodies for kids.

Starting Monday, the bus will visit different parks, schools and organizations in the community like the YMCA, Washington school or General Mills Park.

The bus has plans for the rest of March, all of April and May.

