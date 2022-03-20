Advertisement

Ida Public Library starts bookmobile services for community

Bookmobile stops Belvidere.
Bookmobile stops Belvidere.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bookmobile service comes to Belvidere Saturday at the Ida Public Library offering tours and free goodies for kids.

Starting Monday, the bus will visit different parks, schools and organizations in the community like the YMCA, Washington school or General Mills Park.

The bus has plans for the rest of March, all of April and May.

