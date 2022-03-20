IceHogs score three times in second period, beat Griffins 5-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, the IceHogs played a game in Rockford. The Hogs enjoyed that home cooking Saturday night as they defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 in front of a packed house at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Rockford took a 1-0 lead late in the first thanks to Brett Connolly’s ninth goal of the season. The IceHogs carried that moment into the second where they would score three times within the first ten minutes of the period. Josiah Slavin scored twice in the win. Reese Johnson had an assist on Slavin’s second goal. This was his first game back since breaking his clavicle on Dec. 11 while playing with the Chicago Blackhawks. Arvid Soderblom recorded 29 saves to earn his 12th victory of the season.

The IceHogs have a quick turnaround. Rockford returns to the ice Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

