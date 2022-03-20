Hometown hero Brandon Rowe honored with highway dedication

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One Roscoe hero gets a highway dedicated to him almost 20 years after his death.

A graduate of Hononegah High School Class of 2000, Brandon Rowe was an SPC in the U.S. Army, where he served his country for almost four years. Row as part of C Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment and the 101st Airborn Division.

Rowe was killed in Iraq while serving his country on March 31, 2003. Saturday morning, Rowe got part of Hwy 251 dedicated to him, which will now be known as the “SPC Brandon Jacob Rowe Memorial Highway.”

“The community itself really needed this to happen because Brandon’s been gone for about 20 years now. We’re glad we were able to pull this off today,” says Roscoe VFW Post #2955 Senior Vice Commander Bill Graves.

While Graves didn’t personally know Brandon, his daughter went to Hononegah with Rowe.

“Brandon’s name’s going to be up on that road for the next 20-30 years and I’m gonna be real happy when my grandson asks me who is Brandon Rowe. I’ll be able to tell him who that person is,” says Graves.

More than 150 people attended the ceremony to honor one of their own. Among the crowd were high school friends Lucas Bondow, Nathan Sharp and Michael Brady. They describe their friend as a positive person but his friends say his humor was Rowe’s strongest quality.

“He was kind of the brightest star amongst all of us. He was so optimistic so funny, he made us all laugh constantly. I don’t think there was one time with Brandon where he was just making us roll on the floor laughing,” says Bondow.

Rowe’s friends say it was a privilege getting to know Brandon, who they know will always be with them.

“Just keeping in touch with each other. That’s what Brandon would have wanted. Just all of us together hanging out,” says Sharp.

“I don’t think there’s a day that’s gone by that we haven’t thought of him. We’re just all very thankful and honored to be his friend. We love him and miss him,” says Brady.

Brady says he’s thankful to get the group back together to witness the ceremony including when they heard Brandon’s voice while listening to Rowe’s letter to his mom.

The ceremony also included letters from some congressmen, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth and State Sen. Dave Syverson.

