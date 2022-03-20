Freeport food stand helps local organizations raise money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The brat stand is back at Cub Foods in Freeport.

Every year, the stand raises nearly $60,000 total for local organizations.

For opening weekend, the Pheasant Forever Highland Chapter was raising money for its youth program which includes scholarships, fishing and hunting events and anything that gets kids involved outdoors.

They were selling steaks, pork chops, brats, hamburgers and all of the meat is donated by Cub Foods.

“It’s been real good, the weather was a little poor for us yesterday but the people still came out and supported us and we appreciate that. It’s a way for us to raise money in a couple of days and support our programs and it works out great for us,” said Pheasant Forever Highland Chapter President Steve Quittschreiber.

