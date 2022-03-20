Advertisement

Freeport food stand helps local organizations raise money

The brat stand is back at Cub Foods in Freeport.
The brat stand is back at Cub Foods in Freeport.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The brat stand is back at Cub Foods in Freeport.

Every year, the stand raises nearly $60,000 total for local organizations.

For opening weekend, the Pheasant Forever Highland Chapter was raising money for its youth program which includes scholarships, fishing and hunting events and anything that gets kids involved outdoors.

They were selling steaks, pork chops, brats, hamburgers and all of the meat is donated by Cub Foods.

“It’s been real good, the weather was a little poor for us yesterday but the people still came out and supported us and we appreciate that. It’s a way for us to raise money in a couple of days and support our programs and it works out great for us,” said Pheasant Forever Highland Chapter President Steve Quittschreiber.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal rights activists and government officials respond, saying it’s very easy to change their...
Petland in Rockford closes, cites puppy mill bill
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
A Freeport teacher is on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct were filed with...
Freeport teacher on leave for misconduct allegations
A garbage truck rolled over Friday trapping its driver inside. The driver was able to escape...
Driver crawls through windshield to exit garbage truck in rollover accident
Match day
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes

Latest News

Grand opening of Synergy Collective.
Synergy Collective brings good vibes to Roscoe
Two in the hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit.
Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit
Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques hosts swing into spring event.
Swing into spring at Hidden Treasures Mall & Antiques
High gas prices help drive demand for hybrid/EV vehicles
High gas prices help drive demand for hybrid/EV vehicles