Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade back in Forest City after time off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents weren’t ready to kiss St. Patrick’s Day goodbye just yet, the Irish Marching Society hosts the annual parade through downtown.

Originally set for last Saturday, city leaders pushed it a week in advance because of chilly temperatures.

The parade started at seventh street and fourth avenue and made its way down State street, ending at Prairie Street Brewing Company.

People were decked out in green wearing fun hats and necklaces.

Attendees say it was great to see everyone coming together in downtown again.

“I just got back from New Orleans and saw their St. Paddy’s Day parade and they definitely don’t know how to do it, it was pretty boring, our parade was a lot better. I know it’s cold but it was a great turnout,” said Rockford resident Michael Petrie.

