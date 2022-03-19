Two in hospital after early morning shooting in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Colley road.

The department posted to its Facebook page Saturday that a second report came in that a vehicle crashed and was on fire near the intersection of Cranston road and Austin Place.

Police say an individual in the vehicle had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

A second individual was transported to the hospital because of injuries from the crash.

According to Beloit police, the initial investigation show that the victims were targeted.

They ask if anyone has information to share or caught this on security videos, please let the department know or contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

