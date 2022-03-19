Advertisement

Synergy Collective brings good vibes to Roscoe

Grand opening of Synergy Collective.
Grand opening of Synergy Collective.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe welcomes a new storefront bringing positive vibes to the community.

Owner Stephanie Mains started selling her merchandise at the Rockford city market in 2019.

Saturday, Mains celebrates the grand opening of her store, Synergy Collective, offering home décor, live plants, yoga classes and even creative workshops for anyone interested.

Every customer who spent over $50 was gifted free crystals and they had a food truck in the parking lot for people to snack on.

“We’re gonna be here Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to six and then keep an eye out for our classes, we’ll have classes happening in the evenings after hours it’ll kinda feel like a little private shopping event,” Mains said.

