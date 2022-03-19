Advertisement

Swing into spring at Hidden Treasures Mall & Antiques

Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques hosts swing into spring event.
Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques hosts swing into spring event.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring is popping up inside Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques.

The store decked out with merchandise, including outdoor and seasonal items to get you, and your home ready for spring.

This year customers could sign up to win gift card’s for local businesses plus enjoy a snack and drink bar, something the shop wasn’t able to do during the peak of COVID-19.

The Loves Park store was also filled to the brim with favorite items, collectibles, vintage and more.

With over 200 vendors on site, store manager Pam Reno says there’s something for everyone to take home.

“What I have compared to this booth that we’re actually standing in, completely different and we’re looking to fill the needs of every different kind of person coming in. There’ll be just as good of deals tomorrow on things also, oh yeah, there’s always - this is just a special event but we always have different vendors with excellent deals,” said Henry Phillips, regular vendor at Hidden Treasures.

