High gas prices help drive demand for hybrid/EV vehicles

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High gas prices force people to search for ways to save and area dealerships say it’s supercharging electric car sales.

According to Auto Pacific Research, electric vehicle sales have been rising for several years. Now the pace picks up as gas prices climb, but area dealers say they have trouble keeping them in stock.

“I’m pretty thankful and my gas bill is you know, three, three-fourths of what someone else’s is, especially in the comparable size truck,” says Hamblock Ford-Lincoln salesman Logan Wooden.

That’s one reason Wooden decided to trade the pump for the plug as the average price of gas in Illinois sits at $4.52 a gallon.

“I was able to fill up another gas station when it was still under four bucks and I’m still on that tank of gas.”

Auto Pacific Research shows 3% of motorists in 2019 said they intend to buy a battery-electric car the next time they’re in the market. That rose 10% in January with nearly a quarter of people saying they’d consider switching to electric if gas prices keep rising.

Joe Hamblock owns Ford-Lincoln in Belvidere. He says the demand for electric vehicles is so high, the majority of his stock is sold out.

“The whole industry is moving towards battery-operated vehicles. But everybody’s driving habits are different,” says Hamblock. “The supply chain has definitely affected all manufacturing. Ford found out early. There are more people interested in this product than they originally thought there would be.”

Hamblock says there are several advantages his customers are going electric. They like being more environmentally friendly, spending less money on maintenance and getting their money back because government tax credits can be very rewarding.

“It’s super exciting to see customers get really excited about a car, that’s the fun for me, and the customers who are buying these vehicles are very excited about him. The only thing I’m excited about is waiting for him,” says Hamblock

There are still a number of obstacles holding consumers back from adopting EV’s, like not understanding the technology, price and charging times.

Analysts say they expect to boost demand this year because there are several new models flooding the market.

