Weekend to start on dreary note before warmer times return into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This past work week had temperatures all above normal that also included our first 70-degree high temperature of the year. Now we’ll be going on another small roller coaster ride in our temperature department over the next few days with multiple days in the 40s and in the mid-to-upper 60s, too. Not to mention we have some beneficial rainfall around here that also has another chance of returning next week.

Rain will continue at times Friday night and into the overnight hours, too. Although there will be dry times, rainy hours will outweigh the dry hours. Plus, as temperatures drop to near 32 degrees overnight, the back-end of the low pressure will likely give way to snow mixing in with the rain. It’s also possible Saturday morning we’ll see snow showers take over the rain.

Rain will continue Friday night with a few breaks in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As temperatures get near freezing, snow will likely mix with snow in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As we get on the back end of this system, we'll likely see some snow for Saturday morning early. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

No impacts will come from this and anything that sticks at all on grassy surfaces will quickly go away. Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-40s, which actually is only a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Any precipitation Saturday will end by lunch hour at the latest and we’ll hopefully see some clearing skies in the afternoon. This is good news for Rockford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is happening one week later than scheduled in downtown Rockford. Just have a jacket handy and you’ll be good.

After a wet start to Saturday, we'll hopefully see some clearing skies with a bit of sun later in the p.m. hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Lows Saturday night will get near or slightly below freezing ahead of an improving Sunday that will have lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. Not to mention that Sunday is also the first day of Spring! We’ll get even warmer from there as upper-60s are likely Monday. Depending on how much sun we see Monday, many locales may also make a run for 70 degrees once again. Although we’re thinking that clouds will be on the rise later Monday ahead of another rainy period.

Very different scenarios again for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will by far be the nicest day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warmer times are once again ahead with highs in the upper 60s on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Starting Monday night, rain chances will go up ahead of another weather system that will bring us some widespread rain chances along with dropping temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday both are looking likely for several hours of rain with temperatures in the 50s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday. The rain we’re seeing now into the weekend and the rainfall potential midweek next week is VERY welcome due to our ongoing drought situation.

With the weekend rain and more next week, a good soaking of needed rain is more than likely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wet start to Saturday before our next rainmaker moves in towards midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The drought situation around the Stateline continues as most of us remain in a “Moderate” drought with areas east of the Stateline in northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin in a severe drought. The drought conditions have been around in some way since April 2021. Rainfall estimates as of now through the next five days have the potential to bring us an additional 1-1.5 inches of rain. However, the forecast models usually overestimate rain around this time of the year and it will likely end up slightly less.

We've been in a drought since last Spring and the rain we have right now, it's very much needed. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Regardless, our grounds will be very happy with multiple days of steady rain in the forecast. Sunday will be the winner of the weekend days and enjoy the brief warmer temperatures starting then and into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.