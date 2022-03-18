University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students rip open envelopes that revealed where they will be spending the next few years of their lives in residency. 55 students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford are among the future doctors. One of the universities student’s Rachel Miller just got matched and she is beyond thrilled, “I’m going to wash U or Washington University in St. Louis it is one of the top neurology programs in the nation so it’s kind of amazing!” Miller calls Rockford home but will pack her bags for Missouri to pursue her dreams of being a neurologist.

Miller is one of more than 4 dozen University of Illinois College of Medicine students in Rockford who matched into a residency program. The receive “the match” students apply to a hospital program and then participate in an interview. Many factors play into a hospital’s selection including experience and medical school performance. Students say getting your match is a very emotional moment. “You know I’m a child of immigrants, ‘m the first one to graduate college, go to professional school, literally this is not possible without them, without my mom, my dad, my sister, my amazing support system,” says Noemi Rico who got accepted into Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Students matched into residency programs in 19 specialties in 20 different states.

