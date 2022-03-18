Advertisement

Purchase of Shopko building could be an economic boost for Dixon

The building sat vacant in Dixon’s Northern business district since the business went bankrupt in 2019.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shopko building on N. Galena Ave. will look different sometime in the future. The city agrees to sell the facility to R.L.P Development Co. for $525,000.

The company owns R.P. Lumber, which has several locations in Illinois, including a location in Dixon. No word on what specifically will be there, but initial discussions signal toward possibly opening a Home & Harvest (an R.L.P parent company) or R.P. Lumber. City Manager Danny Langloss hopes another retailer could help the economy in the city’s northern business district.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this purchase,” says Langloss. “When we look at this development, it stabilizes the northern business district. By putting something major into this, it will drive retail and foot traffic.”

This isn’t the first time the city gets an upgrade. Moore Tire turned the old movie theater at Dixon plaza into a tire shop, which officially opened March 1. Co-Owner Kyle Moore says additional businesses in the area could drive in some customers.

“There are hundreds of vehicles that are parked here on a daily basis and 1000s of vehicles driving across N. Galena,” says Moore. “The more vehicles coming in and out they can see us that know we’re here. We think that’ll be better for us for business as well.”

Jeff Stauter is the executive director with Kreider Services, an organization that provides support for those with intellectual disabilities which has been in Dixon for almost 70 years. Stauter says the new facility should create new jobs, even for some of his residents.

“I think it’s just one more opportunity that we can take advantage of and one more opportunity to make sticks and a great place to live,” says Stauter.

Dixon’s economic development team is also excited about the I-88 corridor expansion. Langloss says they’ve added 500 acres to make room for hotels, restaurants and more. The city also plans for residential expansion north of Dixon, specifically near Route 26 and Lowell Park Rd.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Petland Closed
Petland in Rockford closed, cites state puppy mill law
Narciso Munoz
South Beloit woman fights for her life after police say her son stabbed her
Rockford police
Four juveniles detained for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Protestors gather outside the Stephenson County Courthouse to protest the closing of Walnut Acres
Protesters rally to save Walnut Acres
Protestors rally to save Walnut Acres
Protestors rally to save Walnut Acres
Stephenson County board decides fate of Walnut Acres.
Freeport’s Walnut Acres saved
"Jane Doe" body was identified in 2019 as Peggy Lynn Johnson of McHenry, Illinois.
LaRoche found guilty of 1999 murder of McHenry County woman with Stateline ties