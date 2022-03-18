Protesters rally to save Walnut Acres

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The emotion outside the court house was overwhelming and raw, a fight those affected say was every bit worth it, now that Walnut Acres has been saved.

“Who is this county board to dismantle this asset,” said AFSCME Council 31 Staff Representative Sarah Dorner.

The chants were loud and clear, pleading to save the residents of Walnut Acres’ home. Workers, families, and community members gather outside the Stephenson County Court House Thursday night letting the board know, they want the long term care facility that’s been around since 1854, to continue to serving the Freeport Community.

Vicki Toepfer was one of the people at the rally. Her mother has Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and has been a resident at Walnut Acres for 4 years.

“I’m afraid if they move her, it’s going to cause her to pass away,” said Toepfer. “Whenever people with that disease go through change, it increases their anxiety, and it can sometimes lead them to go down the wrong path very quickly.”

The pandemic ripped away Toepfer’s ability to see her mother for over a year. She feared the potential closure would do the same, sending Topher’s mom further away from home.

“We have a hard enough time getting to our family now,” said Toepfer.

And even bigger concern, Toepfer is unsure there would be other homes open to accept her mom and the other residents.

“Everyone is short staffed, so you cant expect the other nursing homes in town to just open up,” said Toepfer.

Sarah Dorner says the closing of Walnut Acres would have a major impact on many of the staff that has worked there for years, some decades.

“During the pandemic, at times when the residents families were not able to get in and visit with them, and physically be with them holding their hands,” said Dorner “The workers of Walnut Acres were there, holding their hands and crying with them.”

Dorner also says it’s critical to keep the nursing home open because it is one of the 15 public nursing homes in Illinois, and a large percentage of the residents are state funded. They rely on these funds in the area for their care.

It was a 19 to one vote tonight from Stephenson County Board members, and Walnut Acres is safe for now.

