Olivo Taco expands services with gaming bar in Belvidere

Olivo Taco owners open gaming bar in downtown Belvidere.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford staple is branching out, extending its services across the Stateline, not just for their popular tacos, but now something more.

Olivo Taco cuts the ribbon on its newest store front in downtown Belvidere.

The gaming bar offers slot style gambling, a pool table, arcade games, a fully stocked bar and of course tacos.

Owner Moe Zatar says the goal of the new location is to create a place where the community could come together and enjoy good food, drinks and company.

“We have even like Pacman, we have things that maybe other locations might not have so we wanted to add some just new positive thing for everybody to come in and have fun, at the same time they could order everything, we still our tacos, our corn, everything we have, they could still try it here,” Zatar said.

Zatar says Olivo Taco all started with one mission in mind - peace, love and tacos for everyone.

“Me and my brother and our team, we build our business in Rockford and Belvidere and now we’re in Freeport, the key is in the communities surrounded by us if we work together and help local businesses and I think that’s the best way to grow a business with each other,” Zatar said.

